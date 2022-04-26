STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complete power infrastructure works at earliest, says Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday directed energy department officials to complete works taken up to strengthen electricity network in the State.

Published: 26th April 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday directed energy department officials to complete works taken up to strengthen electricity network in the State. TRANSCO is executing Rs 3,897.42 crore worth works, out of which Rs 223.47 crore worth works pertain to the agriculture sector.

In a review meeting with energy officials, he asked TRANSCO to complete the new power lines, sub stations and dedicated cables and towers in an expedited manner. He said besides feeder capacity enhancing works for agriculture sector, Rs  941.12 crore worth green energy corridor works have been taken up and works on Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor with Rs 605.56 crore-worth works under progress. He wanted all the projects to be completed at the earliest.  He advised them to have the years’ SSR rates revision of those project works and constitute a committee for the same. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minister for Energy Electricity Agriculture
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp