Complete power infrastructure works at earliest, says Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Monday directed energy department officials to complete works taken up to strengthen electricity network in the State. TRANSCO is executing Rs 3,897.42 crore worth works, out of which Rs 223.47 crore worth works pertain to the agriculture sector.

In a review meeting with energy officials, he asked TRANSCO to complete the new power lines, sub stations and dedicated cables and towers in an expedited manner. He said besides feeder capacity enhancing works for agriculture sector, Rs 941.12 crore worth green energy corridor works have been taken up and works on Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridor with Rs 605.56 crore-worth works under progress. He wanted all the projects to be completed at the earliest. He advised them to have the years’ SSR rates revision of those project works and constitute a committee for the same.