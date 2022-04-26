NALCO, MIDHANI CMDs call on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NALCO Chief Managing Director (CMD) Sridhar Patra along with MIDHANI CMD Jagan Mohan Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. They brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the problems regarding infrastructure for setting up high-end aluminium alloy products manufacturing company in Nellore district.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to resolve the issues at the earliest. The Chief Minister suggested setting up of an MSME park, in addition to this project, to cater to the needs of equipment manufacturers in defence and allied sectors.

A high-end aluminium alloy products manufacturing plant is being set up at a cost of `5,500 crore, with production capacity of 60,000 metric tonnes, at Bodduvaripalem in Kodavaluru mandal of Nellore district. Once completed, it would provide direct and indirect employment to 750-1,000 people. Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Limited (UADNL), a joint venture company of NALCO, and MIDHANI are setting up the aluminium alloy plant.Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri, AP Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Vice Chairman and Managing Director J Subrahmanyam, Director (Industries) Srijana Gummalla and other officials were present.

