1,600 MW of additional power from two plants under construction: Energy Minister on power crisis

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed officials to focus on completing the ongoing power generation plants in the State. The completion of two plants, which are under construction, will generate an additional power of 1,600 MW.

Holding a review meeting with the APGenco officials on Wednesday, the Energy Minister said the entire country is facing power crisis now. States like Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are also imposing power cuts. “Power generation in our State is also less compared to the demand. To avoid inconvenience to people, we are not imposing power cuts for longer hours,” he said and added that the Energy Department should strive to supply quality power to consumers.

Peddireddy said if the NTPS plants at Krishnapatnam are completed, the State will get an additional 1,600 MW power. The officials should also complete KTPS stage-V works in three months which will generate 800 MW. “The State government is ready to solve any issues related to the construction of the two power generation plants on a priority basis,’’ he asserted.

He also urged the officials to speed up the works on Polavaram and Sileru hydel power plants. The completion of these two projects will generate 1,100 MW additional power. The cost of producing hydel power is less compared to thermal power. Hence, the officials should expedite the process of getting environmental, forest and other necessary clearances for the two projects. “If any clearances are pending, the government will take up the matter with the Centre,” he assured.

The 960 MW hydel power project at Polavaram is expected to be operational by 2024-25. On stage-II unit of Krishnapatnam, Rs 7,705.14 crore has been spent. A total of 3.548 million tonnes of coal from Mahanadi coal fields has been allocated to the project. The synchronisation of the unit had begun in 2021 itself and trial runs have been conducted successfully last month. “We have spent Rs 6,308.62 crore for the construction of NTPS stage-V so far and the project will be completed soon,’’ he added.

Power generation

NTPS stage 1-IV - 1,760 MW

RTPS stage 1-IV - 1,650 MW

NTPS Krishnapatnam - 1,600 MW

Total thermal power - 5,010 MW

Hydel power - 1,774 MW

Solar power - 405 MW