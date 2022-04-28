STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: Mining reforms to yield more revenue to State as per new reforms of government

The government has brought in new regulations to protect the interests of those who have already obtained mining leases and also those who have lease permits on forest lands. 

Published: 28th April 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

mining

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy has asserted that the revolutionary reforms rolled out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the mining sector resulted in generation of more revenue to the State exchequer. He said the reforms broke the monopoly of some prominent persons in the mining sector, besides inviting new persons into the field and ensuring transparency.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Venkata Reddy said apart from controlling the mining mafia, the department has laid emphasis on inviting investments, encouraging mineral-based industries in the State and increasing job opportunities.He said utmost transparency is being maintained in the process of allotting mining leases to individuals  through e-auction. 

The government has brought in new regulations to protect the interests of those who have already obtained mining leases and also those who have lease permits on forest lands.In addition, the government has given the opportunity to those who are currently quarrying with lease permits, to get deemed extension till next year, he said.

