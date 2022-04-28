STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Third leg of mega job mela to be held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra

Speaking on the occasion, he said that on directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, job melas are being conducted across the State.

ANU

Acharya Nagarjuna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: After organising job melas in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, the third round of the mega job drive will be held in Guntur, said YSRC Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy.He unveiled the poster of the job fair to be held at Acharya Nagarjuna University on May 7 and 8 at the party headquarters in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that on directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, job melas are being conducted across the State.People from Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, West and East Godavari districts can participate in the job fair. “We organised these job melas to provide 10,000 jobs in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam, but around 30,000 people secured jobs,” Vijayasai said.

Around 148 companies will participate in the third round of the job mela. So far, over 70,000 persons have registered themselves.“After Jagan assumed charge as CM, around four lakh jobs have been created in the public sector. The aim of organising these job fairs is to create jobs in the private sector too. We will organise such job melas in the next two years also,” Vijayasai  added.Ministers Ambati Rambabu, Meruga Nagarjuna, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, MLCs Ummareddy Venkateswarulu, Lella Appireddy, Kalpalatha Reddy, and MLA Undavalli Sridevi were also present.

