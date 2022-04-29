CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold talks with PM Modi today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his two-day visit to New Delhi.The meeting assumes significance in the wake of PM Modi on Wednesday asking the State governments, including Andhra Pradesh, to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to lessen the burden on people.

Jagan is likely to appraise the Prime Minister about the precarious financial situation of the State and the possible impact on its revenue if VAT on fuel is reduced. It may be noted that VAT on fuel is one of the major revenue sources in the State.

Besides seeking the Centre’s support so the State can continue implementing various welfare schemes, the CM might also discuss several issues including approval for the revised cost estimates for Polavaram Project, amendment of credit limit to the State among other matters.

On Saturday, Jagan will participate in the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices. PM Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will be in attendance at the conference.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with wife YS Bharathi Reddy, called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan as a courtesy visit.

During the meeting, Jagan briefed the Governor on the latest developments in the State and how the formation of new districts has brought the administration closer to people.The Chief Minister also informed the Governor about a proposal to construct complexes to house all district offices at one place for ease of governance and public convenience.The Chief Minister and his wife felicitated the Governor and the Lady Governor with a memento and shawl.