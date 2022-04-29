Power supply to govt offices in Andhra cut over dues
KURNOOL: The electricity department has snapped power supply to several government offices, particularly the mandal tahsildhar offices, across Kurnool district for non-payment of power bills. The revenue department office turned out to be the biggest defaulter: it is yet to clear a bill amounting to around Rs 5 crore. APTRANSCO officials visited several mandal offices and disconnected the power supply.