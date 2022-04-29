STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power supply to govt offices in Andhra cut over dues

The electricity department has snapped power supply to several government offices, particularly the mandal tahsildhar offices, across Kurnool district for non-payment of power bills.

Published: 29th April 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid, discoms

Representational image of power grid.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The electricity department has snapped power supply to several government offices, particularly the mandal tahsildhar offices, across Kurnool district for non-payment of power bills. The revenue department office turned out to be the biggest defaulter: it is yet to clear a bill amounting to around Rs 5 crore. APTRANSCO officials visited several mandal offices and disconnected the power supply.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp