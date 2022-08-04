Andhra Pradesh power utilities better equipped to accelerate industrial growth with 24x7 supply: Special CS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh power utilities are ready to support the industrial sector by supplying 24x7 uninterrupted power as per the objective of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is keen on industrial promotion and employment generation, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said.

He participated as a chief guest in a workshop on Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme organised by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission, Energy Department, in coordination with the Central government’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in Vijayawada on Wednesday to highlight the implementation of energy efficiency technologies in high energy-intensive industries in AP.

The Special Chief Secretary said the PAT scheme is a market-based compliance regulatory mechanism to accelerate the implementation of cost-effective improvements in energy efficiency in high energy-intensive industries.

Announcing the PAT results as per the data provided by BEE about Andhra Pradesh, he said 36 high energy-intensive industries falling under the PAT scheme saved around 0.818 Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (MTOE) energy (consisting of coal, oil, gas, lignite etc.) worth `5,709 crore in the State with reduction of 2.464 million tonnes of CO2 by implementing energy efficiency technologies and best practices in the industry in the first three cycles of PAT for the last few years.

The State has been implementing the PAT scheme with an objective to mandate specific energy efficiency improvements for the high energy-intensive industries. AP is one of the best States that has framed a robust framework for promoting energy efficiency in industries, including implementation of the PAT scheme, promoting Internet of Things enabled energy efficiency technologies in small and medium industries etc.

He said efforts of the State government are yielding fruitful results and earning applause from industrialists not only within the State but also from other States and even from other countries.

The power utilities have been putting their best efforts to maintain an uninterrupted supply of 24x7 quality, reliable and secured grid power to the industrial sector, thus freeing industrial consumers from the burden of setting up captive power generation with a huge capital cost. The 24x7 power supply helps the industries reduce production costs and will have a positive economic impact on the industrial sector and the State as well.

Stating that achieving more energy savings in industries is definitely a good accomplishment, the Special Chief Secretary said the PAT scheme will help accelerate the implementation of cost-effective improvements in energy efficiency in high energy-intensive industries.

“The State still has a huge untapped potential in the energy efficiency sector. Both energy and its dependent sectors will benefit from the energy efficiency,” he said. BEE officials said the energy savings achieved at the national level for the first three cycles of PAT was around 24.05 mtoe (40 billion units of electrical energy) and 22 mtoe of thermal energy). In PAT cycles 4 to 7, the savings are expected to be 9.11 mtoe by 2024.

Energy savings

First three cycles of PAT - 24.05 MTOE (40 billion units of electrical energy and 22 MTOE of thermal energy) 4 to 7 cycles

Savings are expected to be 9.11 MTOE by 2024

