Electric Vehicle segment to get boost in Andhra with 'WEFMoving India’ network initiative

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will organise a virtual CEO-Ministerial Dialogue on Friday. The policy roundtable initiated by the AP government, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), will serve as a high-level platform to explore various avenues of investment in the Electric Vehicles (EV) segment and support the industry leaders in developing and implementing plans and programmes to meet climate goals, including net-zero economic growth and green mobility.

As the State plans to expand the EV landscape, accelerating EV adoption, transitioning the State toward a clean mobility shift, and turning it carbon-neutral is one of the goals of the roundtable. In a release issued on Thursday, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the high-level CEO-Ministerial virtual dialogue makes AP the first ever State in India, associated with the ‘WEFMoving India’ network initiative by WEF on ‘Shaping the Future of Mobility.

As the State government plans to attract investments worth $4 billion in the EV segment, the high-level virtual meeting being organised in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and WEF-Moving India, will witness a total of 60+ companies.

Given the multitude of benefits covered under green mobility, which include better air quality control, emissions control, and economic and employment potential, Andhra Pradesh’s transition to e-mobility is going to be a key component of India’s low carbon development push, the Industries Minister said.

As the government envisages making Andhra Pradesh the prime destination for the development and manufacturing of batteries, hydrogen generation and storage, Battery EVs (BEV) as well as Fuel Cell EVs (FCEV), EV components and charging equipment not only for India but also to the world, this meet will act as another step to pave ways to sustainable transportation in the State, he asserted.

Helping the State fulfil its ambitious Sustainable Development Goals by way of going carbon-neutral through green mobility and green energy initiatives, this one-day virtual high-level CEOMinisterial dialogue will act as a one-of-a-kind step, considering the participating group which uniquely consists of investors and manufacturers from EV industry, advocacy institutions and the policymakers, he added.

The virtual meet will be attended by Industries Minister Amarnath, Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Advisor (Infrastructure Connectivity, Transport & Electric Mobility)-NITI Aayog Sudhendu J Sinha, CEO-APEDB and VC & MD-APIIC Subramanyam Javvadi, Director of Industries, Commerce and Export Promotion Srijana Gummalla, World Economic Forum - Moving India Team, CEOs of EV manufacturing companies and government officials.

Focus on development of policy initiatives

Participant firms in CEO-Ministerial Dialogue belong to various subcategories of the EV segment covering the areas of Vehicle Manufacturers, Component Manufacturers, Charging Infrastructure Developers and Auxiliary/Financial Players. The primary objective of the dialogue is to develop policy initiatives in collaboration with all stakeholders

