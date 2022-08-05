Home States Andhra Pradesh

Electric Vehicle segment to get boost in Andhra with 'WEFMoving India’ network initiative

As the State government plans to attract investments worth $4 billion in the EV segment, the high-level virtual meeting being organised in collaboration with the APEDB and WEF-Moving India.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for rrepresentational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for rrepresentational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will organise a virtual CEO-Ministerial Dialogue on Friday. The policy roundtable initiated by the AP government, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), will serve as a high-level platform to explore various avenues of investment in the Electric Vehicles (EV) segment and support the industry leaders in developing and implementing plans and programmes to meet climate goals, including net-zero economic growth and green mobility.

As the State plans to expand the EV landscape, accelerating EV adoption, transitioning the State toward a clean mobility shift, and turning it carbon-neutral is one of the goals of the roundtable. In a release issued on Thursday, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the high-level CEO-Ministerial virtual dialogue makes AP the first ever State in India, associated with the ‘WEFMoving India’ network initiative by WEF on ‘Shaping the Future of Mobility.

As the State government plans to attract investments worth $4 billion in the EV segment, the high-level virtual meeting being organised in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and WEF-Moving India, will witness a total of 60+ companies.

Given the multitude of benefits covered under green mobility, which include better air quality control, emissions control, and economic and employment potential, Andhra Pradesh’s transition to e-mobility is going to be a key component of India’s low carbon development push, the Industries Minister said.

As the government envisages making Andhra Pradesh the prime destination for the development and manufacturing of batteries, hydrogen generation and storage, Battery EVs (BEV) as well as Fuel Cell EVs (FCEV), EV components and charging equipment not only for India but also to the world, this meet will act as another step to pave ways to sustainable transportation in the State, he asserted.

Helping the State fulfil its ambitious Sustainable Development Goals by way of going carbon-neutral through green mobility and green energy initiatives, this one-day virtual high-level CEOMinisterial dialogue will act as a one-of-a-kind step, considering the participating group which uniquely consists of investors and manufacturers from EV industry, advocacy institutions and the policymakers, he added.

The virtual meet will be attended by Industries Minister Amarnath, Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Advisor (Infrastructure Connectivity, Transport & Electric Mobility)-NITI Aayog Sudhendu J Sinha, CEO-APEDB and VC & MD-APIIC Subramanyam Javvadi, Director of Industries, Commerce and Export Promotion Srijana Gummalla, World Economic Forum - Moving India Team, CEOs of EV manufacturing companies and government officials.

Focus on development of policy initiatives

Participant firms in CEO-Ministerial Dialogue belong to various subcategories of the EV segment covering the areas of Vehicle Manufacturers, Component Manufacturers, Charging Infrastructure Developers and Auxiliary/Financial Players. The primary objective of the dialogue is to develop policy initiatives in collaboration with all stakeholders

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
virtual CEO-Ministerial Dialogue Roundtable Collab World Economic Forum investments Electric Vehicles APEDB WEF-Moving India carbon-neutral Battery EVs Fuel Cell EVs e-mobility
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp