Depression in Bay of Bengal likely in 48 hours, alert in north coast of Andhra Pradesh

APSDMA sounds alert in villages and towns along course of rivers

Under the influence of low pressure area in the Bay, widespread rains reported across State. A scene from Appalayagunta near Tirupati on Sunday (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rains in the north coastal districts under the influence of well-marked low-pressure area over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts, which is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours, the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) alerted people in north coastal districts.

Villages and towns along the course of rivers and streams downstream of various projects have also been alerted, expecting heavy inflows. Following recent heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of various rivers and streams in the State, particularly in the Godavari and Krishna basins and North Coastal districts, projects are brimming with water and surplus water is being released downstream.

Between 8:30 am and 10 pm on Sunday, under the influence of a low-pressure area, widespread heavy rains were reported in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Nandyal, Prakasam, Bapatla, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts. Gangavaram of ASR district reported the highest rainfall of 12.7 cm followed by 9.6 cm in Mallikapuram of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, heavy rains occurred at one or two places over the districts of Srikakulam and West Godavari of North Coastal AP.  Meanwhile, light to moderate rains was reported at several places in coastal districts and at a few places in Rayalaseema region. The highest rainfall of 8 cm was reported in Koyyalagudem of Eluru district, followed by 6 cm in Tiruvuru of NTR district and 5 cm in Chodavaram.

