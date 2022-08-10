TTD expects heavy pilgrim rush from August 11

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As heavy pilgrim influx is anticipated between August 11 and 15 due to holidays, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to pilgrims to co-operate with it and plan their darshan and accommodation in advance. Though the summer rush has receded, more number of devotees are expected to visit the temple due to the festivals and weekend till August 19. Moreover, the auspicious month of ‘Peratasi’ is also commencing from September 18 and will last till October 17. As such, the TTD has appealed to senior citizens, differently-abled, people with chronic diseases and parents of infants to plan their Tirumala pilgrimage after the Peratasi month to avoid any inconvenience. Pilgrims will be allowed for darshan only in their specified time slots. They should come with preparedness to wait for long hours in the compartments and queue lines till their turn for Darshan, it said.