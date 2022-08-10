Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD expects heavy pilgrim rush from August 11

Though the summer rush has receded, more number of devotees are expected to visit the temple due to the festivals and weekend till August 19.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As heavy pilgrim influx is anticipated between August 11 and 15 due to holidays, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to pilgrims to co-operate with it  and plan their darshan and accommodation in advance.

As such, the TTD has appealed to senior citizens, differently-abled, people with chronic diseases and parents of infants to plan their Tirumala pilgrimage after the Peratasi month to avoid any inconvenience. Pilgrims will be allowed for darshan only in their specified time slots. They should come with preparedness to wait for long hours in the compartments and queue lines till their turn for Darshan, it said.

