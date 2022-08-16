Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Discoms join Late Payment Surcharge launched by Centre

Published: 16th August 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Yet another significant step towards strengthening of power sector and providing more high qualitative services to the consumers, the Andhra Pradesh DISCOMs have joined the Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) introduced by the Government of India, under which DISCOM’s liability with respect to generators in power purchase payments are being resolved in a phased manner, said Special Chief Secretary (Power) K Vijayanand.

The APGENCO will be strengthened to a great extent and the scheme will also help strengthen the sector and provide quality power to all categories of consumers, he said, while addressing the staff at Vidyuth Souhda after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, here Monday.

He said that the AP DISCOMs have subscribed to the Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) scheme under which all power generator dues till 2022 are being liquidated in one year in 12 instalments. The LPS dues of the DISCOMs are Rs 17,060 crore which will be settled in the 12 monthly instalments. The DISCOMs have already paid the first instalment of Rs 1,422 Crore to generators on August 6, he explained.

According to him, LPS  will allow DISCOMs to reduce their liability with respect to generators and strengthen APGENCO which ultimately help to strengthen the power utilities to provide reliable power and best services to consumers.

APTRANSCO CMD, B Sreedhar, JMDs, B Malla Reddy and I Prudhvi Tej, directors Bhaskar, Murali, Chandrasekhara Raju participated in the celebrations. He further said that the state government has attached high priority for welfare of people in implementing Navaratnalu scheme under which 9 hours daytime free power is being provided to the farm sector.

CM Jagan to inaugurate power operations

The special chief secretary announced that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will inaugurate the commercial operation of Sri Damodara Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) stage 2 (1x800MW) and Krishnapatnam thermal power plant in October

