Revoke permission for mining quartzite: Human Rights Forum

The HRF team spoke to local residents, most of them farmers and sheep-rearers, and looked at the effects of quartzite mining there for many years.

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The Human Rights Forum demanded the cancellation of the environmental public hearing scheduled to be held on August 18 at Dalivalasa and Gavarapalem villages in K Kotapadu mandal of Anakapalli district for two proposals to mine quartzite A two-member Human Rights Forum (HRF) team which visited the villages, said all permissions accorded for mining quartzite to the two project proponents must be revoked.

The HRF team spoke to local residents, most of them farmers and sheep-rearers, and looked at the effects of quartzite mining there for many years. For about 18 years, the hills abutting the villages of Dalivalasa, Marrivalasa, Pindrangi and Gavarapalem were ravaged because of mining for quartzite by the same project proponents, who now want to mine for another 20 years.

The mining was done without the mandatory environmental clearance, a fact admitted by the proponents and this was a violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, the team members said.

They said mining has devastated the environment and affected the livelihood and health of local residents. Abutting the mine area is over 60 acres assigned decades ago to dalits and other marginalised communities who raise cashew and mango. 

