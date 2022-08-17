Andhra Pradesh offers better business climate: CM Jagan

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has been making rapid strides in industrial development with 98 industries being set up in the State in the last three years with an investment of Rs 39,350 crore, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday.

He commissioned ATC Tires’  Rs 1,250 crore manufacturing unit at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalle district and pointed out that AP has retained number one rank in the Ease of Doing Business index for the last three years despite stiff competition and regulations. Rankings are given based on the industrialists’ feedback. 

“Industrialists like Adani and Ambani are now looking towards Andhra Pradesh. This was not the case earlier,” Jagan said, adding that his proactive government is just a phone call away to address any issues face by industries.  

He further announced that the construction of Adani Data Centre will begin next month in Vizag. 
Stating that ATC Tires, part of Yokohama Group, commenced production in a record time of just 15 months, Jagan said the second phase expansion of the plant, which began on Tuesday, will be completed by August 2023. He added that a total of 2,000 jobs would be created. 

Jagan also noted that Century Plywood, Sree Cements and Aditya Birla Group are also setting up plants in the State. He said a total of 56 major industries will come up in Andhra Pradesh in the next two years with `1.54 crore investment, creating 1.64 lakh employment opportunities.

“There are over one lakh units in the MSME sector with 10 lakh employees. After YSRC came to power, we not only cleared old incentives to MSMEs but also disbursed Rs 1,463 crore in three years as part of hand-holding,” Jagan said. 

‘State registered 11% GDP against nat’l average of 8%’

The State registered 11.3 per cent GDP against the national average of 8.3 percent, he pointed out. On infrastructure development, he said the government is constructing four more ports in addition to the existing six. Besides new ports, nine fishing harbours are also being constructed. The chief minister said exports from the State stood at $19.3 billion, accounting for 4.8 per cent of the country’s total exports. Once new ports are ready, exports from AP will go up to 10 per cent.

Referring to the legislation mandating companies to offer 75 per cent jobs to local youth, Jagan expressed that there should be a healthy industrial atmosphere and small issues should be solved through negotiations. This gesture will infuse confidence in entrepreneurs who will come forward to invest in the State, he said. Jagan further pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is the only State with three industrial corridors. Consul General of Japan Masayuki Taga said there are two Japanese firms in Visakhapatnam and the tyre plant is the third one.

The CM performed the ground breaking ceremony or commissioned eight other insdutries, including Pidilite Industries, Megha Fruit Processing Unit, Inox Air Products Private Limited, Optimus Drugs Private Ltd and Win- Win Speciality Insulators Limited.

