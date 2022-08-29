143 units with potential to save energy identified in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Based on a comprehensive energy study, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has identified 143 industrial units that have potential to become Designated Consumers (DCs) from the sectors that have already been under the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme.

The identified industrial units are from chlor-alkali, commercial buildings (hotels, hospitals and airports), aluminium, cement, steel, spinning and textiles, and petrochemicals. Buoyed by the tangible results of huge savings through the PAT scheme till date, the State government has identified another 85 industrial units from the sectors of pharma, engineering and automobile, ceramics, food and fisheries that have the potential to be brought under the PAT scheme.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma directed the APSECM to propose to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for inclusion of the potential industrial units in the list for consideration as new DCs in Andhra Pradesh.

While discussing various energy conservation activities in the State with Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand and the APSECM officials, the Chief Secretary who is also the APSECM Chairman, released a special report on the impact of PAT scheme and termed it an excellent case study in the area of energy efficiency.

Further elaborating, he said as many as 36 large industrial units in the State under the scheme have achieved savings of 0.818 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) energy worth Rs 5,709 crore in the last few years by implementing energy efficiency measures under the PAT scheme. The savings through the PAT scheme at the national level was around 24.5 Mtoe. This was possible because of the coordinated efforts of the energy and industries departments, which is a best example for all other departments to implement energy efficiency measures to reduce their energy consumption, he explained.

As part of its objective to provide a healthy environment and enhance living standards of people by implementing environment-friendly policies in the State, the government strongly considers the energy efficiency (EE) and energy conservation (EC) as a flagship programme that plays a key role in reducing carbon emissions and energy intensity on the State economy, he elaborated.

He directed all the collectors and heads of government departments to take immediate steps to constitute energy conservation cells in those departments that do not have cells, in coordination with the APSECM.He also advised all the departments to conduct quarterly reviews on energy efficiency, prepare action plans and implement effective measures to reduce energy consumption and energy bills.

Several departments, including Housing, Industries, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Water Resources, Municipal Administration, and Education and other corporations have already constituted the energy conservation cells. Vijayanand explained various innovative initiatives taken by the APSECM in various sectors to the Chief Secretary to promote energy efficiency.

“We are seeking support from the Government of India for new energy-efficient technologies and technology transfer for the enhancement of energy efficiency in municipal, agricultural, industrial and other key sectors that will enhance energy security, promote industrial and economic development of the State, apart from environmental benefits,” he said.

