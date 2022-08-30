Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre directs Telangana discoms to clear dues of Rs 6,756 crore to AP in 30 days

The Power Ministry issued an order to this effect on Monday, exactly a week after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his intervention in the matter.

APSPDCL and APEPDCL ranked 19th and 34th out of 41 Discoms evaluated from across the country by the Union ministry of power.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has directed the Telangana government to clear pending dues of Rs 6,756.92 crore to Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies in 30 days in accordance with Section 2 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The order stated that the Power System Operation Corporation, in its letter dated June 18, 2014, had conveyed during a meeting on March 28, 2014 that AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSLDC) will continue supplying power according to the schedule in force as on June 2, 2014. 

In accordance with the decision taken, AP Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) supplied power to Telangana from June 2, 2014 to June 10, 2017. The order noted that there was no dispute in the amount to be paid. Telangana discoms owe AP a principal sum of Rs 3,441.78 crore and a late payment surcharge of Rs 3,315.14 crore (up to July 31, 2022).

The order stated that “every right of one party entails a corresponding duty, right and duty are co-joined and as such Telangana must pay the power dues to Andhra Pradesh for electricity supplied to them under the orders of the Government of India issued under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.”

