TASL team meets CM to invest in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday and discussed investment opportunities in the State.

J Sridhar, TASL Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Head, and Masood Hussaini, Head of Tata Aerospace and Defence, discussed the investment opportunities in manufacturing and maintenance in the defence aviation sector with the Chief Minister.

Explaining the transparent industrial policy of the State government, the Chief Minister assured them to provide all the necessary support to start their business operations in AP. He also highlighted the well-trained human resources and infrastructure facilities available in AP.

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valaven, AP Economic Development Board Chief Executive Officer J Subramanyam and CMO officials participated in this meeting.

