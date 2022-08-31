We need to expose TDP false propaganda: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said in the present political scenario, social media plays a crucial role and its contribution to the victory of YSRC in the 2019 elections could not be ignored.

Participating in the YSRC social media wing meeting at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Sajjala said for any party to be successful, it should be ‘live’. “Today, TDP is going the way of Congress in the ’80s. The party is in its final stage,” he remarked.

Describing YSRC as a well-oiled machine, Sajjala said when the elections are scheduled the entire party gets prepared in no time as the party functionaries are well aware of their duties.

“In the YSRC, only Jagan Mohan Reddy is the leader and all others are party activists. Our belief is Jagan and we trust his leadership. Going with him only will ensure a safe future,” he asserted.

Under the leadership of Jagan, various sections of society are benefiting. Jagan himself is mingling with people. “He is not maintaining any distance from people. YSRC MLAs and ministers are following in his footsteps,” he said.

Cautioning against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is an expert in subverting the truth, Sajjala said no one has more expertise in managing media than Naidu. In the present scenario, social media plays a big role in influencing people.

Hence, social media activists of the party should counter the TDP false propaganda and highlight the good being done by the YSRC government to the people, Sajjala suggested.

