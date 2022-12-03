PAT success to boost energy conservation across industrial sector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the success of Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, after achieving 21.95 million ton of oil equivalent (mtoe) of energy savings under two PAT cycles, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has asked all State Designated Agencies (SDA) to lay focus on identifying some new energy intensive industrial sectors to bring under the PAT scheme that would help to contribute in achieving the overall national target of 150 mtoe energy savings by 2030.

During a webinar held with all the SDAs on functioning of PAT Cells, which were set up to monitor the implementation of energy efficiency measures in industries in all the states, the director of BEE and senior economist Milind Deore said that the objective of BEE is to enhance the energy efficiency across the industrial sector.

“PAT scheme is a flagship program of BEE to enhance energy efficiency in industrial sector through efficient use of energy, reduce energy cost in an effective way and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions from industries. The SDAs should hunt for industries and bring them under the scheme,” he said.

AP was given a target of 6.68 mtoe of energy savings by 2030 in line with the road map of GoI for reducing the total projected carbon emissions by 887 million tonnes by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2070 at national level, said Milind Deore.

“BEE is focussed on effective implementation of PAT scheme on a fast track mode. We have appointed FICCI as supporting agency to speed up energy efficiency activities in industries in AP. BEE has been instrumental in achieving national energy savings of 8.67 mtoe worth around Rs 9,500 crores and reducing 31 million tons of CO2 under PAT Cycle-1 and 13.28 mtoe worth around Rs 31,445 crores and 61 million tons of CO2 under PAT cycle-2,” added he.

