Grand welcome awaits President Murmu on her visit to Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements are in place for President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a host of other dignitaries, will receive the President at Gannavaram airport on Sunday. From the airport, the President will directly proceed to Murali Convention Hall at Poranki, where a civic reception for her has been arranged by the State government. From Poranki, the President will reach the Raj Bhavan to participate in the State Banquet hosted by the Governor in her honour. The President will reach Gannavaram airport at 2.30 pm to proceed to Vizag.

The Port City has been decked up to receive the President, who will participate in the Navy Day celebrations at RK Beach. Accompanied by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and a host of dignitaries, she will witness the Navy’s prowess during ‘Operational Demonstration’. Vizag has got the distinction of hosting the Navy Day celebrations for the first time outside Delhi.

Navy Day, every year, is organised to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. After At Home programme in the evening, she will leave for Tirupati. Harichandan and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath will receive the President at INS Dega on her arrival.

The entire beach road has been decked up for the big event and all arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Navy Day celebrations. Operational display, including formations by fighter aircraft and daredevilry by Marcos, will certainly be a visual treat to people. Indian Naval ships, including INS Delhi and INS Kochi, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Commands will showcase the capability and versatility of the Indian Navy.

The celebrations will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage. Flag Officer Commandingin- Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said, “It is an honour for the State, city and the Navy to host the President for the Navy Day celebrations.”

Vizag hosted the 12th edition of Presidential Fleet Review and MILAN 22 with participation of 39 friendly countries in the beginning of the year. During the Presidential Fleet Review, the President reviewed more than 120 ships, submarines and aircraft of the Indian Navy and other maritime agencies. The President will also inaugurate virtually seven projects of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Tribal Affairs during her visit.

1,400 COPS DEPLOYED IN TIRUPATI FOR PREZ’S VISIT

As part of foolproof security arrangements for the two-day visit of President Droupadi Murmu, 1,400 police personnel have been deployed in Tirupati and Tirumala. Traffic diversions will be in place on the route in which the President will travel, to avoid inconvenience to general public, said Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy. Up and down ghat roads of Tirumala have been thoroughly combed and sniffer dog squad has been deployed. Security has been beefed up at Padmavathi Rest House in Tirumala, where the president will stay

