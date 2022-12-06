Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan, Chandrababu attend G20 prep meet, congratulate PM Modi

Published: 06th December 2022

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu speaks with PM Narendra Modi ahead of the G-20 preparatory meeeting in New Delhi on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu expressed happiness over India hosting the G-20 summit to be held in September next year.Participating in the G-20 prepartory meeting held in New Delhi under chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elicit opinions from all parties across the country, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh is ready to take up any responsibility given to it as part of G-20 preparation.

Jagan said at the time when India became president of G-20, it is not proper to make any comments on political differences, as entire global community is looking at India. “It is paramount for everyone to stay united in this respect.”

The Chief Minister, who is also chief of YSRC said differences among political parties are common, but now was the time to limit those and and strive together to make G-20 summit a success.Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who also attended the meet, laid emphasis on digital knowledge.

He stressed the need for preparing a vision document, at least for the next 25 years, for  future generations to focus on digital knowledge. “None other than the Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged this and clearly mentioned the need for preparing the vision document,” he said.

Naidu said that he strongly believed that India will emerge as number one or number two country in the globe ‘if we continue to encourage the digital world.’ He said that India has a strong and young population. They should be encouraged to pursue their goals.  “The policies should be designed in such a way that they create more opportunities for the youth. Only then we will progress well,” he added.
The TDP chief further said that “the best results can be achieved only by connecting the human resource with knowledge economy.”He added that Indians are really wealth creators across the world and wanted the youth to be encouraged further.

