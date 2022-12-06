By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway registers its best-ever performance in both passenger and freight revenue segments in the month of November 2022.

The Zone has registered for originating passenger revenue of Rs 435.66 crore and freight revenue of Rs 1083.63 crore during November 2022, which is the highest-ever revenue for the month of November in any financial year. The Zone has been constantly reviewing passenger trends so as to introduce and operate special trains wherever feasible.

SCR has operated 93 special trains (460 trips) where 2.82 lakh passengers were travelled through these trains in November 2022. In addition to this, the Zone was continuously augmenting the trains with additional coaches wherever there is a possibility.

A total of 42,757 passengers were carried by attaching 625 additional coaches during the month of November 2022. All these have resulted in the Zone registering the highest-ever revenue for the month of November.

The Zone has been giving importance to widen its freight basket by adding new streams of traffic and also new destinations, while strengthening the existing traffic.

