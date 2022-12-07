Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lift irrigation project on Gotta barrage soon

The project is expected to usher in agricultural growth by improving irrigation in Srikakulam.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

AP government has taken up works related to ‘several lift irrigation’ schemes under Galeru Nagari and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi projects with an estimated cost of Rs 5,139 crore

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works of the lift irrigation scheme on Vamsadhara river near Gotta barrage are likely to start in the third week of December this year and are expected to be completed by August-September 2023.

After completion of the project, which is linked to Hiramandalam project, irrigation water will be provided to stabilize 2.10 lakh acre of ayacut, spread across six of eight Assembly constituencies in Srikakulam. It will also provide drinking water for people in 1,500 villages including Uddanam region.

The project is expected to usher in agricultural growth by improving irrigation in Srikakulam. The contract for lift irrigation scheme, which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 135 crore has been awarded to Raghava Constructions, Khammam based company in Telangana state.

CM YS Jagan, during his visit in Srikakulam district in July, gave the nod to the scheme. The process of tendering was taken up in expeditious manner. Vamsadhara Superintending Engineer Dola Tirumala Rao said that the scheme will be constructed on 2 km widened canal from Gotta Barrage.

A 600-metre pipeline will be laid to take water to Hiramandalam Reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 19 tmc. At present, there is only 2.5 tmc of dead storage and another 5 tmc of natural flow from catchment areas in Hiramandalam project. Also, 93 %of works of the project have been completed and rest are expected to be complete soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp