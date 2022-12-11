Six districts in Andhra Pradesh face brunt of Cyclone Mandous

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: Six districts faced the brunt of Cyclone Mandous as it crossed the coast near Mahabalipuram between Pudducherry and Srikalahasti around 1.30 am Saturday. After making landfall, the cyclone weakened into a deep depression and later into a depression while moving westwards.

Heavy rains lashed Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, and parts of Prakasam, Annamayya and Kadapa under the impact of the cyclone. By Saturday evening, it weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and will further weaken gradually.

Despite the cyclone weakening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains at isolated places in Anantapur, light to moderate rains in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh. In Nellore, a 33-year-old man was electrocuted to death at Inamadugu village in Kovur mandal when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire as several electric poles were uprooted due to the high-velocity winds.

The deceased was identified as Darla Srinivasulu from Old Harijanawada in the village. Normal life was thrown out of gear in the six districts as transportation between many villages was cut off due to overflowing canals and tanks.

As a local tank at Rajavolu village in AS Peta mandal of Nellore district was breached due to heavy rains, paddy saplings sown 15 days ago were submerged. According to official data, six sheep died in Pellakur mandal, two buffaloes died in Srikalahasti and three cows were killed at Thottambedu mandal in Tirupati district.

Besides Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDMA), the Chief Minister’s Office and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy have been closely monitoring the situation. A teleconference with district collectors of the cyclone-affected districts was also held.

Special Chief Secretary (disaster management) G Sai Prasad explained that though the cyclone has weakened into a low-pressure area, people of south coastal AP and Rayalseema districts need to be cautious for another two days.

Prasad, along with APSDMA director Ambedkar, closely monitored the situation from the State emergency operation centre. Using the common alert protocol, they alerted more than one crore people in six affected districts.

As many as 32 mandals in six districts have been hit and 708 people have been relocated from low-lying areas as a precautionary measure, the Special Chief Secretary said and added that 33 relief camps were organised for 778 people, and 1,469 food packets and 2,495 water packets were supplied. Services of five NDRF and 4 SDRF teams were utilised.

Areas in Nellore and Tirupati districts were more affected compared to other districts.As per IMD, Srikalahasti in Tirupati district received highest rainfall of 23 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday. Thottambedu in Tirupati received 22 cm, followed by 20 cm in Gudur. Kodur in Annamayya district also received 20 cm downpour, while Nagari in Chittoor district reported 19 cm and Venkatagiri in Tirupati recorded 17 cm rains.

Till Saturday evening, Nellore district received an average rainfall of 10 cm in 24 hours. Manubolu mandal recorded 27.7 cm rains in a day. Sydapuram reported 22.8 cm, followed by Muthukur (21.8 cm), Venkatachalam (21.1 cm), Kovur (19.6 cm), Kodavalur (18.8 cm), TP Gudur (18 cm), Vidavalur (17.6 cm), Allur (16.7 cm), Indukurpet and Nellore rural (16.5 cm), BR Palem (15.1 cm), Nellore urban (14.5 cm), and Podalakur (11.4 cm).

Nellore Municipal Commissioner D Haritha visited the city and took stock of the situation. She visited Sundaraiah Colony, Nakkalagunta, Tekkemitta, and Magunta Layout under bridge areas and directed the officials to clear drains for the free flow of flood water.

Somasila project in Nellore district has been receiving inflows at a rate of 27,135 cusecs. Further, officials are releasing water at the rate of 36,700 cusecs into the River Penna, and 2,500 cusecs to Kandaleru and 100 cusecs to North Feeder canal.

As a preventive measure, two causeways were closed in Tirupati district. Nearly 60 houses have been affected in Tirupati urban. Irrigation officials have released water from Mallemadugu reservoir in Renigunta mandal after lifting three gates.

Mandous aftermath

Twenty-nine 11 KV poles & 29 LT poles damaged in Chittoor district

6 sheep, 2 buffaloes, 3 cows killed in Tirupati district

Precautionary measures

708 people in 6 districts evacuated

33 relief centres arranged

1,469 food packets & 2,495 water packs supplied

5 NDRF and 4 SDRF teams deployed

