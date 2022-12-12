Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra to observe National Energy Conservation Week from Dec 14

The minister explained that the government is committed to uninterrupted power supply in the State while ensuring that energy is conserved.

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of National Energy Conservation Day on December 14, the State government has decided to conduct week-long celebrations to mark the occasion. Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy held a review meeting with officials of the department and directed them to ensure that the programme is conducted successfully across the State.

The minister explained that the government is committed to uninterrupted power supply in the State while ensuring that energy is conserved. He further asserted that the State is determined to achieve excellence in the area of power systems.

Explaining the activities planned for National Energy Conservation Week-2022, the Special Chief Secretary (energy) K Vijayanand informed the minister about various awareness programmes planned during the week duly involving farmers, industrial organisations, NGOs, self help groups and students.

The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has planned to conduct energy conservation rally, workshop on energy efficiency technologies, e-vehicles, energy conservation building code (ECBC) among other activities. The programme will conclude with a valedictory function.

Peddireddy explained that the government has decided to enhance power generation capacities through conventional and renewable power generation projects, besides promoting energy conservation and efficiency programmes across the State.

“The government considers energy efficiency programmes key to development of the State as it would bolster energy security, reduce reliance on import of coal, oil and gas by reducing energy demand, promote sustainability of power sector and overall economic growth,” the minister opined.

Drop in demand for power could also limit requirements for electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, he said and directed APSECM to take an active role in demonstrating the government’s achievements in saving energy and protecting environment.Peddireddy also instructed the officials to ensure involvement of all stakeholders and massive participation of students and self help groups.

