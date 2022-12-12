JSP to hold ‘Yuva Shakti’ at Ranastalam on Jan 12

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Sunday said the Yuva Shakti programme will be organised at Ranastalam in the district on January 12, 2023 to instil political consciousness among the youth.

“We will organise Yuva Shakti in a grand manner to reflect the culture, customs and traditions of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will attend the programme,” he added.On Sunday, Manohar held a review meeting on Yuva Shakti with several Jana Sena leaders from North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion, he unveiled Yuva Shakti poster along with other JSP leaders. Later, he held a press conference regarding the Yuva Shakti programme and strengthening of JSP.Manohar said Jana Sena has focused on the backwardness of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, JSP will organise Yuva Shakti and other programmes to empower youth as future leaders.

Pawan Kalyan will highlight steps to be taken to control migration of people from the backward region at Yuva Shakti. Jana Sena has constituted special committees to make the Yuva Shakti programme a grand success.

Nadendla denounced the YSRC government’s move to appoint Grama Saradhulu. He termed the appointment of Grama Saradhulu completely unconstitutional.

