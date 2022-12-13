Come to rescue of AP shrimp farmers: TDP MP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over sharp decline in shrimp exports, TDP MP Galla Jayadev appealed to the Centre to help aqua farmers.

Raising the crisis being faced by the aqua farmers because of the decline in exports and prices in the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Jayadev said India is the world leader in seafood exports and AP, with 39% share, is the highest producer of seafood and shrimp in the country. In 2021-22, India exported 13.69 lakh MT of seafood worth $7.76 billion, an increase of 32% over 2020, and it was an all-time record high exports by value. And, the US, with 44% and China with 16%, are the main markets for India.

But, this year, import restrictions put by China due to Covid and the US importing shrimp from Ecuador really hit the aquaculture, particularly shrimp exports. “Since AP being the largest producer and exporter of shrimp, the aqua farmers are facing severe crisis.” the TDP MP said.

Citing fluctuations in the international market, he said the price of 100 count shrimp, which slumped to Rs 160-180 per kg is not at all viable.

