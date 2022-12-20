Kakinada-Nellore pipeline part of gas grid: Centre

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorised a total of 33,603 km of natural gas pipelines in the country under the National Gas Grid. Kakinada - Vijayawada - Nellore natural gas pipeline forms part of the National Gas Grid. The project was allotted to IMC Limited (IMC) on February 2, 2018.

As per the time schedule, the pipeline was to be completed by March, 2021. The authorised entity has sought extension of the project deadline up to March, 2024, said Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, while replying to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Monday.

He asked the minister whether it is a fact that the Centre aims to lay 33,500 km of natural gas pipeline network under the One Nation One Gas Grid scheme and if so is it a fact that Kakinada -Vijayawada - Nellore pipeline was conceived to cover the areas in AP, besides the present status of the project.

NELLORE: The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has authorised a total of 33,603 km of natural gas pipelines in the country under the National Gas Grid. Kakinada - Vijayawada - Nellore natural gas pipeline forms part of the National Gas Grid. The project was allotted to IMC Limited (IMC) on February 2, 2018. As per the time schedule, the pipeline was to be completed by March, 2021. The authorised entity has sought extension of the project deadline up to March, 2024, said Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, while replying to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Monday. He asked the minister whether it is a fact that the Centre aims to lay 33,500 km of natural gas pipeline network under the One Nation One Gas Grid scheme and if so is it a fact that Kakinada -Vijayawada - Nellore pipeline was conceived to cover the areas in AP, besides the present status of the project.