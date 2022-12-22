Home States Andhra Pradesh

31 railway projects worth Rs 70,594 crore underway in AP

Out of the total works, 636 km length of track has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs 19,414 crore has been incurred up to March, 2022.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Station

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has informed that 31 railway projects, including 16 new lines and 15 doubling, covering a total length of 5,581 km and costing Rs 70,594 crore, falling fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh, are under different stages of either planning, approval or execution as on April 1, 2022. Out of the total works, 636 km length of track has been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs 19,414 crore has been incurred up to March, 2022.

Responding to a question raised by YSRC MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said there has been a substantial increase in budget allocation and commissioning of infrastructure projects since 2014.

“The average annual budget allocation for infrastructure projects, falling fully or partly in AP, during 2014-19 has increased to Rs 2,830 crore per year from Rs 886 crore during 2009-14. This amounts to an increase of 219% over the average annual budget allocation of 2009-14,” he said.

The budget outlay for railway projects has been increased to Rs 3,885 crore in 2019-20 (338% more than average annual budget outlay during 2009-14), Rs 4,910 crore in 2020-21 (454% more than average annual budget outlay during 2009-14) and Rs 6,223 crore in 2021-22 (602% more than average annual outlay during 2009-14). For 2022-23, the highest ever budget allocation of Rs 7,032 crore has been made, which is 694% more than the average of 2009-14 (Rs 886 crore per year).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp