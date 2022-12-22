Home States Andhra Pradesh

New railway zone DPR under review: Ministry

It further stated that an umbrella work titled ‘Creation of new SCoR and new Rayagada Division in ECoR’ was included in the budget for 2020-21 at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Railways has informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of South Coast Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters is under review. In reply to an application filed by I Ravi Kumar of Vijayawada under the RTI Act on the present status of the DPR, the Railway Ministry mentioned that as the DPR is still under review, no time frame can be fixed for operationalisation of the new zone.It further stated that an umbrella work titled ‘Creation of new SCoR and new Rayagada Division in ECoR’ was included in the budget for 2020-21 at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore.

