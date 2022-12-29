APSRTC to install Unified Ticketing Solution machines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a measure to curb the expenses in operating the buses, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials will reportedly replace all the GPS trackers installed in around 3000 buses plying in the state, with the sim-based Unified Ticketing Solution (UTS) machines.

Speaking to TNIE, APSRTC MD and VC Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said, “The project will be implemented on a pilot basis for AC services initially and will be rolled to all services in a phased manner.”

“The decision will help APSRTC to save around Rs 1 crore per annum which is being spent on maintenance and operation of GPS trackers installed in the buses, said Tirumala Rao.Initially, the trackers were installed in long distance AC service buses and later, in super luxury buses and metro services.“UTS machines functions on a SIM cars and can pass information such as time and location to command control,” stated she.

“There is no need of third parties in live tracking of buses. UTS will enable APSRTC to analyse data for the passengers in real time as all the machines will be connected to a centralised server. We can now view the occupancy of every bus in real time. The UTS machines need no extra device and the inbuilt SIM card acts as a tracking device,” he said.

