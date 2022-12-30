Home States Andhra Pradesh

NTPC to set up nano concrete mix

The concrete aggregate will boost sustainable development and judicious use of fly ash

Published: 30th December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Building materials made of fly ash on display at NTPC’s customers’ meet in Visakhapatnam | G satyanarayana

By G. Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: NTPC Simhadri will come up with a plant that produces nano concrete aggregate, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. Speaking to TNIE, general manager of ash management of NTPC Sanjeev Kumar Saxena said, “The disaster recovery planning is prepared and construction will commence at the end of the first quarter of 2023. We will develop ash based building products which include fly ash bricks, light weight aggregate, geoplumer coarse aggregate, and interlocking paver tiles.”

“With twin objectives of helping sustainable development and judicious use of fly ash, NTPC is exploring all possible avenues of using fly ash, which can be done by replacing cement, road building, low lying area and mine filling. Since focus is on protection of top soil, it can be achieved by using fly ash as an alternative. Nearly 300 milion tonnes of bricks and 300 million tonnes of cement will be used. Around 100 million tonnes of sand has come from rivers and topsoil which should be used for agriculture and not for making bricks,” he said.

“To convert fly ash into aggregate sand, up to 35% of OPC (original portland cement) can be replaced by fly ash. This can also bring down the cost sustainability besides greater long term strength, durability and permeability. Fly ash is also useful in land filling for developing wastelands and low lying areas in agriculture, horticulture and forestry. It is also an ideal material to fill underground mines, reclamation of abandoned and open cast mines,” stated he.

