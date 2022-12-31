Hike in road mishaps worries cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The overall rate of crime reported in the NTR district commissionrate has seen a decline by 10.7 per cent, with 15,329 cases including both IPC and Special Local Laws (SLL) in 2022 against 17,174 cases in 2021, stated the NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata. Rana attributed the efforts of city police in reaching out to the public through various outreach programmes resulting in the lesser crime rate and appreciated inspectors and sub-inspectors for their exemplary work on field.

Addressing media on the occasion of annual crime review meeting held in city police office on Friday, CP Rana said that during district reorganisation, there are many challenges initially, but prevailed over it by coordinating with the newly induced police stations, dividing zones and appointing heads at the earliest.

He further said 37 per cent of under investigation and pending cases were cleared with the help of Lok Adalats held in the year. “Even though the year started with 12,394 pending cases, there is a sharp decline in the number to 7,767 as on December 30, thanks to the serious efforts of investigation officers and Lok Adalats,” he added.

He further expressed happiness over the decrease in the number of crimes against women, grave thefts, murders and attacks. “As many as 911 cases of atrocities against women reported, of which 79 are minor rape cases registered under sections four including six of POCSO act and 46 rape (majors) cases booked under 376 of IPC. Majority of them in both the cases are technical rapes (consensual sex but lodged complaint due to differences with their partners),” Rana explained.

100% conviction rate in Palnadu district

With the effective and special measures taken by Palnadu police, the district witnessed 11 per cent decrease in road accidents in 2022 compared to last year, said Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy at an annual press conference on Friday.

He also noted that the police have achieved a 100 per cent conviction rate in kidnap and murder cases reported this year across the district. The police also imposed Rs 1.56 crore E-challans and booked 78,096 cases in 2022, the SP said.He stated that under Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, as many as 293 cases are filed and arrested 1,887 people by recovering Rs 53 lakh from THEM.

