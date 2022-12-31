Jagan to lay stone for Bhogapuram airport

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone for Bhogapuram international airport by the end of January, said Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath said. Speaking to mediapersons, Amarnath said the issue regarding land acquisition were resolved and environment clearance was also given for the greenfield airport. GMR group will begin the construction of the airport immediately after foundation is laid, he added.

Referring to industrial progress achieved in the state, the minister said following the initiatives and support extended by the Jagan government to industries, Andhra Pradesh have become a role model for the industrial growth in the country.

The minister further informed that a foundation will be laid for solar panels industries which is to be set up at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Stating that many industrialists are now very keen to set up industries in IT, handlooms and green energy sectors in the state due to support extended by the government, Amarnath said that the industrial giants such as Aditya Birla, Arcelormittal are looking towards the state for investments.

Apache footwear and Yokohoma tyre industries are manufacturing products in the state for supply across the globe, Amarnath said. Saying that a foundation for 5,200 MW power plant was laid in May, IT minister said with this initiative AP will set an example for conservation of energy.Speaking on Global Investment Summit, he said industrialists from various countries are being invited event which is scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4 in Vizag.

Stating that Vizag will also be hosting G20 conference on March 28, 29 and April 24, he said they will utilise the occasion to spread awareness about infrastructure facilities and conducive atmosphere for industries to representatives from various countries.

Stating that a new industrial policy will be unveiled in February, Gudivada Amarnath added that in exports the state has secured fourth position from seventh spot in three years after YSRC came to power in the state.

