Anaparthi railway station gets new foot-overbridge

The existing old FOB will be dismantled shortly due to operational and safety reasons.

Published: 02nd February 2022 06:45 AM

Anaparthi Railway Station. (Photo/ India Rail Info)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly constructed foot-overbridge (FOB) with 3 metre-wide gangway and 3 metre-wide stairway was thrown open to the public at Anaparthi Railway Station on Tuesday.The FOB connects platform no. 1, 2 and 3 from the west main entrance of the railway station.

Passengers alighting at Anaparthi can, now, avail the services of the FOB for reaching the platforms from the outside.The new FOB was constructed with a cost `1.33 crore on replacement account and was completed in 10 months.The FOB has galvalume sheet roofing ,chequered tile flooring and a wider gangway than the old existing FOB. The existing old FOB will be dismantled shortly due to operational and safety reasons.

With this, Vijayawada division has commissioned four FOBs in the current fiscal against an annual target of five FOBs.The other three FOBs commissioned during 2021-22 are at Vijayawada, Tanuku and Nuzvid railway stations.

