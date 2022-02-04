21% jump in allocation to State railway projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA / VISAKHAPATNAM: In the 2022-’23 Union budget, Rs 9,125 crore was allocated to the South Central Railway (SCR), nearly 30% increase from the last financial year’s outlay of Rs 7,049 crore. The allocation for railway projects in the State in the Budget was Rs 7,032 crore, a 21 per cent increase from Rs 5,812 crore in 2021-22.

The Budget allocation to the railway projects in Andhra Pradesh was 2.5 times the average allocation made during 2014-20. The Budgetary allocations for some of the important ongoing projects under SCR in AP are as follows: Rs 1,681 crore for Vijayawada-Gudivada, Machilipatnam-Bhimavaram , Narsapur-Nidadavolu doubling and electrification, Rs 1,000 crore for Vijayawada-Gudur 3rd line project, Rs 358 crore for Kotipalli-Narsapur new line, Rs 592.5 crore for Kazipet-Vijayawada 3rd line, Rs 407.47 crore for construction of by-pass lines at Vijayawada (19.5 kms), Kazipet (10.65 kms), Renigunta (9.6 kms), Wadi (7.6 Kms) and Gooty (3.8 Kms) covering Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

While Rs 1,501 crore was allotted for Nadikudi-Srikalahasti new line, Rs 358 crore was allotted for for Kotipalli- Narsapur new line and Rs 289 crore for Kadapa-Bengaluru new line (Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka). Around Rs 803 crore was allotted for Guntur-Guntakal doubling project, Rs 550.43 crore for Kazipet-Balharshah 3rd line project, Rs 100 crore for Gooty - Dharmavaram doubling and Rs 5 crore for Akola-Dhone line doubling. Under ‘Mission Electrification’, in the current financial year, 222.63 km of electrification has been completed in the zone. In the 2022-’23 budget, Rs 229 crore was allotted for electrification of Manmad-Mudkhed- Dhone section for a distance of 783 km, Rs 131 crore for Dharmavaram-Pakala section for distance of 228 km, Rs 51 crore for Nandyal -Yerraguntla section for distance of 123 km. In the budget, Rs 325 crore was allocated for station development works in the State, of which Rs 58 crore for midlife rehabilitation factory at Kurnool, Rs 3 crore for development of south side entry at Tirupati Railway Station and Rs 6.5 crore for development of Tiruchanur Railway station.

Waltair division

In the 2022-23 union budget, Rs 40 lakh was allocated for the South Coastal Railway Zone and Rayagada division. Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, divisional railway manager Anup Kumar Satpathyhe said Waltair division was allotted Rs 2,552.81 crore. While Rs 117.8 crore was allocated for new railway lines, Rs 2,162.5 crore was allotted for doubling works in the division. Focus is to enhance safety works and improve infrastructure facilities, he said. There has been a significant increase in outlay for doubling, road safety works, road under bridge and over bridges, and new line constructions. He said completion of doubling works of KK line and KR line will give a big push to cargo handling.

For traffic facility works, Rs 11 crore was allocated. Track renewal works, which enhance ride comfort, safety and speed were also given priority and Rs 193.34 crore has been allotted for the same. In all, Rs 20.3 crore was allotted for maintenance of bridges, tunnels and approaches. The signalling and telecom works got Rs 23.685 crore. Wagon POH workshop with a capacity of 200 at Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam, which is almost completed, got Rs 6.5 crore and augmentation of diesel loco shed, Visakhapatnam, for housing 100 HHP locomotives got Rs 2 crore. He said there is a possibility of the division getting a good number of Vande Bharat trains announced in the budget.