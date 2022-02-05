APERC asks discoms to ensure sufficient coal stock

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has directed discoms to take all necessary measures to ensure sufficient coal stocks are maintained at Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) plants and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) to reduce dependency on exchanges/markets as prices are volatile and likely to increase further.

The APERC stated that dependency on the exchanges/markets will put additional financial burden on the Discoms and ultimately on the consumers.The Commission has granted approval to the Discoms to procure 400 MW and 390 MW round-the-clock power only on February 22 and March 22, respectively.

The discoms are permitted to award Letters of Intent (LOI) to the successful bidders for the above quantum and period and enter into necessary short-term supply agreements with them. The discoms were directed to submit copies of the above agreements to the APERC within one week of signing contract bidders.