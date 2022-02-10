STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP General secretary Lokesh slams CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘false claim’

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the TDP leader said that the CM was unhesitatingly telling lies in order to mislead and betray all sections of people.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making ‘false claims’ on the hike in salaries of the anganwadi teachers and ayas in the State. Lokesh said that it was in 2018, during the previous Chandrababu Naidu government, that the salaries of the anganwadi teachers and ayas were increased.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the TDP leader said that the CM was unhesitatingly telling lies in order to mislead and betray all sections of people. The previous TDP regime increased the salary of Anganwadi teachers from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 and that of ayas from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000, he said. 

