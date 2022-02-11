STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

15 kids suffer ‘food poisoning’ in Andhra, adulterated food at Anganwadi

The children are getting treated at various hospitals in Podalakuru and Nellore city. Sources said their condition is stable now. 

Published: 11th February 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadis

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NELLORE: At least 15 children fell sick after they reportedly ate adulterated food at an Anganwadi in Podalakuru town of Nellore district. According to reports, the children were suffering from diarrhoea since Wednesday evening. Parents staged a demonstration at the Anganwadi and blamed the negligent attitude of the staff for delaying treatment to their children.

They alleged that the children began vomiting and fell sick after eating food provided at the Anganwadi. They said the children were admitted to a local hospital for treatment where doctors confirmed that they fell sick due to the adulterated food they ate. The children are getting treated at various hospitals in Podalakuru and Nellore city. Sources said their condition is stable now. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food Adulteration Anganwadi
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp