15 kids suffer ‘food poisoning’ in Andhra, adulterated food at Anganwadi

NELLORE: At least 15 children fell sick after they reportedly ate adulterated food at an Anganwadi in Podalakuru town of Nellore district. According to reports, the children were suffering from diarrhoea since Wednesday evening. Parents staged a demonstration at the Anganwadi and blamed the negligent attitude of the staff for delaying treatment to their children.

They alleged that the children began vomiting and fell sick after eating food provided at the Anganwadi. They said the children were admitted to a local hospital for treatment where doctors confirmed that they fell sick due to the adulterated food they ate. The children are getting treated at various hospitals in Podalakuru and Nellore city. Sources said their condition is stable now.