STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APERC notifies guidelines for power purchases, first-of-its-kind in country

The above information  should also be submitted to the Commission periodically.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

A Solar Power plant for representational purposes.

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To streamline short-term power procurement, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission notified the APERC (Terms and conditions for short term procurement/sale of power) Regulation, 2022 in the Andhra Pradesh extraordinary Gazette on February 10, 2022 after public consultations. This regulation is the first-of-its -kind in the country. 

The increased share of renewable energy capacity (about 50 per cent of the total installed capacity), which is intermittent and unpredictable in nature, has been forcing the Discoms to procure energy from the market on a short-term basis to meet shortages when there is a fall in generation from renewable sources, particularly from wind and solar plants.

With the addition of renewable capacity every year, the share of short-term power purchases has been on the rise. Further, most of the future capacity additions to the State grid are likely to come from renewable energy sources, particularly wind and solar plants, due to their falling prices and the Centre’s commitment to reduce the emission level as per the Paris Agreement. As a result, the share of short-term purchases  is likely to increase in the future.

The regulation mandates publication of the monthly/weekly/day-ahead power requirement communicated by the SLDC to the Discoms and details of the power procurement on the websites of the Discoms  and SLDC within 48 hours, with ease of access to the current as well as archived data.The above information  should also be submitted to the Commission periodically.

The regulation is part of a series of transparent steps taken by the commission to reduce the overall power purchase costs of the Discoms and to improve their efficiency in the larger interests of the consumers. It can be accessed on the website of the Commission. 

24X7 cell a must 

A common round-the-clock dedicated cell should be constituted by the Discoms with powers to monitor prices in the power exchanges and purchase/sell energy at the right time to save overall costs. 

Short-term purchases 

The regulation for power purchases  is the first-of-its-kind in the country

Report on purchases 

Monthly/weekly/day-ahead power requirement communicated by State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) to the Discoms and details of the power procurement should be published on the websites of the Discoms and SLDC within 48 hours. The information should be submitted to the APERC periodically 

Power plants 

Ensure full despatch of cheaper power from the approved thermal power plants, which reduces power purchase costs 

APERC stipulates procedures for reserve shutdowns, demand estimation based on the latest artificial intelligence tools, and when to resort to purchase/sale from the market by the Discoms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APERC Installed capacity Gazette
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp