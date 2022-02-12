Don’t go ahead with RDS right canal, Krishna River Management Board directs Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has directed Andhra Pradesh not to proceed with the construction of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) right main canal till the finalisation of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) II Award.

It has also instructed Telangana to stop operation of Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme (TLIS) for augmenting water in the RDS canal and also desist from commissioning Mallammakunta Reservoir pumping till the finalisation of the KWDT-II Award.

These steps to be taken up on the implementation of structure and operational measures, were suggested at the KRMB meeting held with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana officials during the KRMB team’s visit to the RDS on January 28 to study the ground realities, following a letter from the Telangana government raising the issue of non-realisation of 15.90 TMC of water from the RDS to irrigate 87,500 acres in the State.

Options available for viable resolution of the issue were discussed threadbare by the KRMB and officials of both the States at the meeting.It was recommended to organise a meeting involving officials of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and Tungabhadra Board to build consensus on structural measure -- Undertake detailed study of structural arrangement of the RDS anicut and the head regulator to identify optimal modification for ensuring division of water between the RDS and the KC Canal in 7:10 ratio.

If agreed by all the three States, the study may be entrusted by the KRMB to the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) for carrying out physical and mathematical modelling for the intended objective.If a pact is reached by the three States on the recommendation of study, modernisation of the anicut and the head regulator may be undertaken and the cost can be shared in proportion to benefits accrued by each State.

The Tungabhadra Board may entertain only such indents and confirm the regulated release indicating therein share allocation of each State.During its visit, the KRMB team, accompanied by officials from AP and Telangana, observed that flow seen in Tungabhadra at Rajolibanda Anicut and Sunkesula Barrage was drawn from the storages of Tungabhadra Dam.

This flow has come from the regulated releases made by Tungabhadra Board against a demand indent raised by Andhra Pradesh for 2,000 cusecs. Although Telangana and Karnataka have not raised any demand with Tungabhadra Board for this period, it was found that Karnataka was availing 219 cusecs (differences of discharge in the RDS canal at head and Telangana border) and Telangana was availing 419 cusecs from the RDS besides drawing 300 cusecs through TLIS.

