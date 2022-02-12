Eye on investments: Andhra floor opened in Dubai EXPO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday inaugurated ‘Andhra Pradesh State Floor’ at India Pavilion in EXPO Dubai.The State government, as part of its efforts to collaborate with the best corporations in the world and develop the State as the top destination for investments, decided to showcase its business-friendly policies, excellent infrastructure and growth opportunities to global investors at EXPO Dubai from February 11 to 17, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that they came to the Dubai Expo to showcase the strengths of Andhra Pradesh such as strong governance, strategic location advantages, robust infrastructure, thriving industrial and business ecosystem, skilled manpower and immense potential for growth across sectors. He exuded confidence that the AP pavilion would project the State in a new perspective, open new opportunities for business and establish new relationships between industry and the government.

He also expressed happiness for leading a strong business delegation from Andhra Pradesh, comprising companies across automobile, food processing, textiles, healthcare, information technology, capital goods to showcase their strengths and forge new partnerships on the global platform.

He said that the AP Government is showcasing 12 themes in the week-long expo in Dubai — Advantage Andhra Pradesh, chemicals & petrochemicals, agriculture and food processing, eenewable energy & electric mobility, IT & electronics, tourism & culture, transforming governancei Investing in future, economic growth, environment & social governance, industrial parks and health hubs.

Stating that AP is one of the significant gateways to the Indian East Coast, and has the advantage of deep drafts, he said apart from the existing ports Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam, the government was developing three more (Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu).He said that AP is the only state with three industrial corridors — Vizag-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Bengaluru.



The industrial corridors being developed by the State are located centrally to various demand centers and provide excellent connectivity from the ports to various hinterland locations. These corridors are going to become hubs for industrial growth for the coming decades, the minister said.