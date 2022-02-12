STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupati Development Authority to auction residential plots in Surappakasam Township 

A limited tract or number of plots will be put up for the inaugural e-auction on March 5.

Image used for representational purposes only

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Surappakasam Township (Padmavathi Nagar) proposed by the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) in 145 acres way back in 2006, is set to see the light of the day after 16 long years. TUDA entrusted the development of the township to EMAAR-MGF, which failed to ground the project due to unknown reasons. Later, the township project was shelved.

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who took the TUDA reins in 2019, initiated steps to revive the township project. TUDA Vice-Chairman S Hari Krishna said open e-auction of plots will take place on March 5. The base price per Ankanam (8 square yards) of plots will be between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000. 

In a formal interaction with TNIE on Friday, Hari Krishna said, “Of the total 145 acres of the township, the construction area will be 3 lakh sq ft and 971 residential plots have been laid. About 20 acres have been demarcated as commercial area, in which shopping malls will come up.” 

TUDA has categorised the total residential plots into HIG, MIG, LIG and premium plots. About 5% of plots in the township have been reserved for families hailing from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). 

A limited tract or number of plots will be put up for the inaugural e-auction on March 5. The remaining plots will be auctioned after the development of basic amenities in the layout. With the income accrued from the e-auction of plots in the first lot, basic infrastructure will be developed in the township, the TUDA Vice-Chairman said. 

About Rs 300 crore revenue is expected from the auction of plots in the township. Of the total, Rs 100 crore will be spent to develop basic amenities in the layout. An approach road to the layout is being constructed at a cost of Rs 75 crore and another Rs 25 crore will be spent on other amenities, Hari Krishna explained.  

