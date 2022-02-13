Muslim youth take out rally in Kadapa district, Andhra; reaction to Hijab ban 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Taking strong exception to Karnataka government banning Hijab for Muslim girl students in educational institutions, large number of muslim youth in Kadapa took out a rally under the aegis of Muslim Mahila Ikyavedika on Saturday. The rally, which commenced at Almaspet concluded at Seven Road Junction in the town passing through Mattipeddapuli, Second Gandhi Statue, Gokul Circle.

The participants argued that wearing Hijab is part of religious practice and every citizen in the country has Constitutional right to practice his or her religion. Pointing out at Sikhs wearing turbans the youths found fault with the BJP-led government for banning a religious practice as anti-constitutional.