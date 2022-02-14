Andhra Pradesh wins accolades for energy efficiency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Power Minister RK Singh appreciated the large-scale energy efficiency initiative taken up by the State in its housing schemes and suggested the government to include Eco-Niwas Samhita (ENS) in building by-laws.

The Minister also advised the government to implement energy efficiency programmes in a fast track mode in coordination with key departments to reach the State’s energy-saving target of 6.68 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2030.

Towards the country’s climate change goal to reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030, the Union Ministry of Power has set an energy-saving target of 6.68 Mtoe for Andhra Pradesh, out of the national target of 150 Mtoe. Saving 150 mtoe will be equivalent to reducing 887 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is similar to saving 750 billion units of electricity.

During an exclusive webinar on State Energy Efficiency Action Plan by the Union Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy Efficiency, with secretaries of all States and representatives from State designated agencies (SDAs), the Minister emphasized the need for all States’ active involvement to achieve the national target.

The Minister said emissions are high in several industries due to old technology, old designs and use of inferior raw materials. The BEE will assist the States in providing the technologies for making industries more energy-efficient, RK Singh added.

He asked the States to focus on enforcing the implementation of the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in all urban local bodies (ULBs), and aggressive push for EV charging infra in major cities.

Participating in the programme, Andhra Pradesh Energy Secretary Srikanth Nagulapalli, who made a presentation on energy conservation initiatives of the State, said that Andhra Pradesh is one of the few States which have notified and mandated ECBC-2017 in building by-laws. Eco-Niwas Samhita (ENS)-2018 is also planned to be adopted in 28.3 lakh houses in Jagananna colonies, the Energy Secretary said and added that capacity building/training on ENS is being imparted to engineers of village/ward secretariats.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been emphasizing the need for providing 24X7 uninterrupted power supply, enhancing energy efficiency and promoting renewable energy.

Srikanth also explained that Andhra Pradesh is one of the States, which have established a standalone SDA for energy efficiency with the Chief Secretary as chairman. The State stands at the forefront in implementing the Street Lighting National Program (SLNP) in urban and rural areas with the installation of around 6.02 lakh and 23.54 lakh LED street lights, respectively.

The State has saved 0.295 Mtoe in PAT Cycle-2, which is equivalent to 3,430 MU and also taken up an innovative energy efficiency demonstration project with internet of things (IoT), that helped 65 MSMEs units to improve their power factor, enhanced equipment life and productivity, the Energy Secretary said.