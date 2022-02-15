520 ‘black spots’ on roads across Andhra Pradesh rectified

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,190 ‘black spots’ have been identified by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department across the State. Of the total, 520 black spots, including 78 on the National Highways that are being operated by the R&B, have been rectified to avert mishaps. This was informed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by the officials concerned at the Road Safety Council meeting held at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Monday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up a driving school in each Lok Sabha constituency, in association with the APSRTC, which can be utilised by the general public and the Public Transport Department. Jagan underlined the need for setting up trauma care centres in the 16 new medical colleges, ensuring that each district gets one.

He instructed the authorities to provide emergency services in a state-of-the-art manner using advanced technologies and set up a rehabilitation centre in Vizag where the injured can recover speedily. The trauma care centre in BIRRD Hospital in Tirupati should be developed, he said. On road safety, the Chief Minister stressed the need for clear demarcating of lanes on the roads and special lanes for two-wheelers and four wheelers to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic.

He also asked the officials to focus on setting up signages mentioning the speed limit of vehicles. Sale of liquor in roadside dhabas should be curbed. The 108 ambulance service should be streamlined further to ensure that the road mishap victims are shifted to hospital within Golden Hour to minimise fatalities, he asserted.

Speaking on the driving licence policy, he urged the RTA to evolve new measures to promote road safety. District committees should also be set up to come up with effective steps to promote road safety after holding review meetings, he said.Jagan gave his nod for setting up an agency on road safety comprising experts from police, transport, health and road engineering departments.

He agreed to set up a road safety fund and provide support to those who bring road accident victims to hospitals. He directed the police to take steps by accessing live updates on accidents using the iRoad app. Also, he urged the RTA to set up an automated FC testing facility on PPP mode, besides laying emphasis on providing insurance cover to road accident victims.R&B Minister M Sankaranarayana and top officials were present.