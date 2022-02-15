STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government creates 2,588 new posts

Doctors, nurses, other staff to be recruited on regular, contract and outsourcing basis

Published: 15th February 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders creating 2,588 posts in various cadres under the administrative control of the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) and accorded permission to the authority to fill up the posts. The Commissioner of Health had submitted a proposal to the government for creation of 2,588 posts in APVVP institutions for their effective functioning.  

Eight posts of deputy dental surgeon, 446 of civil assistant surgeon, one DCS and 30 DAS on regular basis were created. Three nursing superintendent and 57 staff nurse posts were created on contract basis. One radiographer post has been created on an outsourcing basis. The new posts will be filled up on regular, contract and outsourcing basis. All the contract and outsourcing posts will be filled up through DSC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra government jobs Andhra jobs Government jobs
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp