Andhra Pradesh government creates 2,588 new posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders creating 2,588 posts in various cadres under the administrative control of the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) and accorded permission to the authority to fill up the posts. The Commissioner of Health had submitted a proposal to the government for creation of 2,588 posts in APVVP institutions for their effective functioning.

Eight posts of deputy dental surgeon, 446 of civil assistant surgeon, one DCS and 30 DAS on regular basis were created. Three nursing superintendent and 57 staff nurse posts were created on contract basis. One radiographer post has been created on an outsourcing basis. The new posts will be filled up on regular, contract and outsourcing basis. All the contract and outsourcing posts will be filled up through DSC.