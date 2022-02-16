Three MoUs exchanged in Dubai: Andhra minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between the State and companies during the Dubai Expo. He said a Rs 3,000 crore MoU was exchanged with a London-based e-mobility firm.

APIIC managing director J Subrahmanyam and representatives of industries signed the MoUs in the presence of the Minister. The Minister said that two Government to Business and one Business to Business agreements were signed. Regency Group also came forward to set up Rs 150 crore worth retail outlets and exchanged a Government to Business agreement to this effect.