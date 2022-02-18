STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civic body in Andhra's Mangalagiri to construct alternative road at Narasimhaswamy temple

A team of engineers inspected the wall and suggested that it should be reconstructed.

beautification, widening of roads

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials of Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation are drawing plans to set up an alternative road beside Mada Street at Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple in Mangalagiri.In August 2021, a temple wall collapsed and after inspection, the officials learnt that since the wall was constructed about 400 years ago it had become weak. The increased traffic and commute of heavy vehicles were also contributing factors. 

A team of engineers inspected the wall and suggested that it should be reconstructed. The officials initially restricted the plying of heavy vehicles and later banned any vehicular movement on the road beside the wall. As a result, commuters had been facing a lot of issues. To resolve their woes, the corporation and temple officials decided to develop an alternative road. 

Local MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy along with the municipal corporation officials visited the area and gave required suggestions on the construction of the road. As a part of it, the stretch between municipal corporation office and ghat road will be widened by up to 30 feet. The officials completed the marking and construction works will be started soon.

