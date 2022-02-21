STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FICCI to aid Andhra Pradesh in energy conservation

The BEE has set a target of 6.68 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) energy savings for the State by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2070. 

Published: 21st February 2022 07:49 AM

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) will help the State in identifying new potential for energy savings and developing monitoring and support mechanisms for the Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme.

Recognising the best efforts of the State in the implementation of energy efficiency measures in the industrial sector through the PAT scheme, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has appointed the FICCI to help the State to achieve its energy efficiency targets.

The BEE has set a target of 6.68 million tonnes of oil equivalent (mtoe) energy savings for the State by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2070. The State had saved around 0.295 mtoe energy, which is equal to 3,430 MU worth around Rs 2,356.41 crore in PAT Cycle-2. It had saved around 0.20 mtoe equivalent to 2,386 MU worth around Rs 1,600 crore in PAT Cycle-1. 

BEE director general Abhay Bhakre in a communication sent to Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth and APSECM said Union Power Minister RK Singh has emphasised the need for the BEE to support and motivate all States to reach the national targets.

